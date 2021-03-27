Vaccine program is a huge success -- Margaret Lemon

Wow, our Madison and Dane county public health department's vaccination program is awesome and deserving of a huge thank you.
I had registered at the site, not expecting any better luck than I had found anywhere else. After fooling around on the computer for hours with multiple sites -- and my medical clinic encouraging me to seek the shot elsewhere (really?) -- the message from Public Health Madison and Dane County inviting me to make an appointment for the shot was a godsend.
This message lead to a vaccine within a few days. The process from appointment to completion of the second shot was very well planned and quick. The entire crew working at the site was pleasant and helpful -- no chaos, just a well thought-out process. This is what good government looks like. It is just a shame that the Madison and Dane Council public health department is not in charge of running the state (or national) program.
Margaret Lemon, Madison