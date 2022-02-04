Vaccine mandates don't make sense -- John Voss

The Jan. 24 letter to the editor "We have lost sight of common good" got me wondering.

The COVID-19 vaccines don't prevent infection, the spread of the virus or act as a preventive cure for the virus in the way that the polio and smallpox vaccines did so effectively. So why are vaccine mandates so important to those who support them?

I wonder if COVID-19 vaccine mandate supporters believe compelling 100% of the American population to be vaccinated and boosted would result in the virus and variants being completely destroyed, even though vaccinated people now are being infected. I wonder if they believe hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, remdesivir and regeneron treatments should simply be considered medical hogwash.

I wonder if COVID vaccine mandate supporters believe natural immunity exists. I wonder if it is good medical protocol for those with natural immunity to also be vaccinated and boosted.

I'm not a COVID-19 vaccine mandate supporter. I think vaccine decisions should be made by a person and their doctor, not by government officials. I am a vaccinated and boosted citizen who got my shots voluntarily. I'm doing my best to stay healthy, but given the vaccines' inability to make me immune from COVID-19, I live my life in a "stay on guard" position every day.

John Voss, Madison