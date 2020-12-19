Vaccine is vital to reopen school -- Stephen D. Morton

Related to this story
Most Popular
GOP will change rules until it wins
The Republican Party died after a short illness. It was born in Ripon on March 20, 1854, and throughout its life stood for truth, compassion a…
Our Republican lawmakers are attempting through legislation to gain control over distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. I can't help but wonder…
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, should honor his pledge in 2016 not to seek reelection. He should not seek reelection because he has disgrac…
In Wisconsin, a person showing up to vote in person must be registered and show a photo ID with proof of residency. A registered person voting…
Trump didn't make Time's Person of the Year. Trump did get a big write-up from the German magazine Der Spiegel though. They called him "loser …
The letter to the editor last Saturday "An obituary for the Republican Party" could be expanded to include the entire Washington establishment…
The people of Wisconsin owe a huge debt of gratitude to Justice Brian Hagedorn of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
No matter how well thought out the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine is, many people will argue it isn’t fair that one group gets priorit…
“Wisconsin’s electoral house is on fire,” said Tom Sylke, a Trump attorney. He claimed rampant voter fraud was sweeping through Wisconsin.