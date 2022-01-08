Vaccine deniers are poor role models -- Steve Brown

I was born a sports fanatic and have been a Green Bay Packers season ticket holder since 1959. I have to hope quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays well for my beloved Packers to succeed.
Across the border, our bitter rivals put these same hopes on quarterback Kirk Cousins. The combined salary of these two players is close to the gross national product of some small countries. Around the world nearly 5.5 million people have died from COVID-19.
Yet these two individuals refuse free shots and seem to feel they are the almighty.
I think it's time sports fans and society ask themselves: Are these guys heroes who should be idealized, or should they be evaluated in perspective of a worldwide pandemic. It’s your choice.
Rodgers or Brett Favre, who is the greatest? Forget about it. It's Bart Starr.
Steve Brown, Monona