Vaccine card isn't ideal document -- Mark Koerner

I wish the powers that be the best of luck in their upcoming efforts to check their customers and attendees for proof of vaccination. But the problems seem overwhelming.
In the first place, the official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card is too big to fit easily in a standard wallet, which has undoubtedly caused many people to leave it home and then lose it. Even worse, the card itself, printed on cheap cardstock and designed for a clean, modern look, is so easy to counterfeit that it amounts to a written invitation for every graphically-minded middle-school student to become a juvenile delinquent.
Let’s hope that during the next pandemic, the CDC will ask someone from the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing to come up with a design that is a lot more ornate and maybe even a little uglier. We can learn from our mistakes.
Mark Koerner, Madison