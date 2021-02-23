Vaccine access hasn't been easy -- James Zychowicz

The situation with the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, particularly Madison, is extremely disappointing.
I have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine for weeks, and I have not yet found a single available appointment. Reports about line-jumping across the country are disturbing. But beyond that, trying to book an appointment relies on interminable email links or phone-redirects that ultimately time out.
The list for COVID appointments of one pharmacy chain results in just ads to shop there. It's sad this company is using crass materialism during a pandemic. With the vaccine registry opening to more people on March 1, I fear the status I had in my group -- which has been open for weeks -- will evaporate. I fear the me-first attitude that has characterized the handling of COVID-19 to this point will continue.
I have not seen a "we're in this together" attitude. Just look at the hoarding, line-jumping and other pathologically anti-social behavior. Let's stop the platitudes and work to get the population vaccinated systematically and responsively.
James Zychowicz, Madison