Vaccination should not be a partisan issue -- Richard Brouillard

I cannot for the life of me understand how vaccinating people against COVID-19 has become a partisan issue. Not getting the vaccine could very well be a matter of life and death as the delta variant spreads across the country. In fact, unvaccinated individuals account for the vast majority of COVID deaths and hospitilazations.
It is unconscionable for politicians to continue to support policies that hinder the ability of health care professionals to eliminate the virus.
If we cannot halt the spread of the virus, we risk damaging the economy, wasting valuable medical resources on people who refuse the vaccine, contributing to the development of another variant, and continuing to see people die from something that is preventable.
It is hard to understand how politicians who vehemently defend the right to life can oppose measures designed to protect the living. It is time for politicians to shed their partisan views and use common sense and scientific facts to develop policies to rid the country of the virus so we can return to a semblance of normality.
It is also time for the unvaccinated to raise their shirtsleeve and get vaccinated.
Richard Brouillard, Waterloo