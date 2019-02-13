The recent outbreak of measles in the Pacific Northwest is a canary in the coal mine for Americans who refuse to vaccinate their children, and for society as a whole.
Despite the medical profession’s debunking of potential serious side effects of vaccinations, up to 10 percent of the citizens in Washington state do not vaccinate their children. This is symptomatic of the displacement of scientific evidence by religious faith and baseless conspiracy theories in certain segments of our society today ("I read it on the internet").
The refusal to vaccinate might be acceptable if these parents were OK with losing their own children to disease. But it is the height of irresponsibility to endanger the infants and children of fellow citizens through willful ignorance, obstinance or downright stupidity.
As some epidemiologists are fond of saying, "Only vaccinate the children you want to keep."
Neil Diboll, Cambria