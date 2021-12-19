 Skip to main content

Vaccination clinic was joyful -- Jenelle Rademacher
Vaccination clinic was joyful -- Jenelle Rademacher

I recently had the privilege of giving vaccinations to 5- to 11-year-olds at school-based clinics in Waunakee and Middleton. Given some of the negativity in the news lately, I wanted to shine light on something positive.

First, I need to thank SSM Health for the work they did putting on these clinics. What a wonderful thing to offer the community, but this is no small task. We had numerous volunteers helping check families in and directing traffic. Everyone came with a servant's heart doing whatever was needed to help.

The health care professionals volunteering their time to vaccinate came with suckers, stickers and other distractions to help the kiddos. Every vaccinator approached each child and family with such care and compassion. You could feel the sense of community and coming together for a common purpose. I was proud to be a part of this group.

Jenelle Rademacher, Middleton

