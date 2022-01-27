Vaccinated should get back to normal -- Loran Schulz

GOP’s approach is killing its voters
The State Journal on Wednesday reported that Republicans in both chambers have passed a bill to allow people infected with COVID to count that as proof of vaccination. The bill would do so “even though studies show unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to get reinfected with the virus as vaccinated people,” the article noted.
The fact-check article on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s so-called “second opinion” panel also refuted those claims.
Worse yet was the statement from Rep. Rachel Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton. She said she wished there were two lines — one to get the vaccine, and the other to get COVID-19 — so Wisconsin could move beyond the pandemic.
It has been reported that the unvaccinated were seven times more likely to get COVID, 57 times more likely to be hospitalized and 58 times more likely to die of COVID.
And this from a party that claims it is “pro-life.” Nothing like trying to kill off your own voters.
William Hartje, Evansville
Don’t praise Vos for punishment
Should we be impressed that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos disciplined back-bencher Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport?
How about something meaningful?
Will Vos, R-Rochester, call out the 10 Wisconsin Republican officials who conspired to submit false documents to the federal government stating they were the state’s presidential electors? How are they different from those who stormed our nation’s Capitol? Their insidious act was seeking the same goal — overturn a duly certified and legitimate election. That’s just a different kind of violence to our country and its institutions.
Remember these names: Andrew Hitt, Robert Spindell (how is Spindell still on the Wisconsin Elections Commission?), Kelly Ruh, Carol Brunner, Scott Grabins, Bill Feehan, Kathy Kiernan, Darryl Carlson, Pam Travis and Mary Buestrin. All are Republican officials. All participated in a shameful — and seemingly illegal — act. And Paul Farrow, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, defends them and their insult to election clerks statewide, tarnishing his family’s reputation in Wisconsin.
Will Vos pull the plug on Michael Gableman’s investigation fiasco that’s costing taxpayers?
The Jan. 6 State Journal editorial, “History will tarnish 3 in state GOP,” called out U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, for their failure to support and defend the Constitution. The editorial board’s list of scoundrels endangering our democracy didn’t go nearly far enough.
Paul Johnson, Madison
Vaccine supports health care workers
Health care workers deserve loads of respect and tons of thanks for powering through this pandemic.
Often understaffed, tired and stressed to the max, many health care workers burn out. According to the Nov. 16 article in The Atlantic “Why health care workers are quitting in droves,“ 1 in 5 in our country have left the profession since the pandemic began.
I’m sure those hospitalized with COVID never imagined getting sick or even dying, just as I’m sure their intentions were not to take beds from other community members who need them. Unfortunately, that is what is happening.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, people not fully vaccinated were:
- Diagnosed with COVID-19 at a rate three times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.
- Hospitalized with COVID-19 at a rate 10 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.
- 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated.
If we do become ill with COVID, we go to our doctors because we trust them to treat us. These are the same professionals who advise us to get the vaccine. If you haven’t, make the choice to protect yourself, help your community and aid our dedicated health care workers: Connect the dots, get the shots.
Sue Kies, Platteville
Districts should decide curriculum
I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised by the recent bill proposed by the Wisconsin Senate to prohibit schools from teaching about systemic racism, sometimes mistakenly referred to as “critical race theory.”
Only one Republican, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, voted against the bill on the basis that such decisions should be left to local school boards. Allowing decisions that properly belong at the local level to be made there used to be a mantra for Republicans. But our current Legislature feels compelled to dictate what they feel is appropriate policy from the state level in all cases.
Their behavior convinces me about the truth of the adage: “Those who can, teach — those who can’t, legislate.”
Herb Bostrom, Madison
Vaccinated should get back to normal
It’s time to start moving life back to normal.
Let’s face it: COVID is not going away and will be here just like the flu. Science has shown vaccines work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should now, if not already, start implementing a plan that an annual dose will keep the population safe.
Those who do not believe in getting vaccinated can keep playing Russian roulette with their lives. It is sad that they do not take to heart the testimonies given by unvaccinated people who are lying in a hospital and pleading for everyone to get vaccinated.
It is also sad that the unvaccinated, who have plenty of time to protect themselves, end up at the hospital and take up valuable space. They keep overtaxing our medical community.
The media can stop preaching to the choir, and let’s move ahead. Those who gamble and lose have no one to blame but themselves, and we need to stop catering to their whims.
Loran Schulz, Lodi
How did GOP win in ‘stolen’ election?
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Onconto, believes the election of 2020 was stolen — an election that he won.
The idea that the election was stolen breaks down when you look at other results. If the Democrats stole the election in Wisconsin, why would they have left Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, or Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, in office or a near-Republican supermajority in the state Assembly and Senate or allowed Behnke to be elected?
On the national stage, how could Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have been reelected, and how did U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., win their races?
If the election was stolen, one would hope that they would have been able to steal enough legislative seats to make a difference. When that happens, we should have an investigation.
Derek Popp, Mount Horeb