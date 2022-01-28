Vaccinated should get back to normal -- Loran Schulz

It's time to start moving life back to normal.
Let's face it: COVID is not going away and will be here just like the flu. Science has shown vaccines work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should now, if not already, start implementing a plan that an annual dose will keep the population safe.
Those who do not believe in getting vaccinated can keep playing Russian roulette with their lives. It is sad that they do not take to heart the testimonies given by unvaccinated people who are lying in a hospital and pleading for everyone to get vaccinated.
It is also sad that the unvaccinated, who have plenty of time to protect themselves, end up at the hospital and take up valuable space. They keep overtaxing our medical community.
The media can stop preaching to the choir, and let's move ahead. Those who gamble and lose have no one to blame but themselves, and we need to stop catering to their whims.
Loran Schulz, Lodi