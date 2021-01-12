Vaccinate staff so schools can open -- Patricia S. Rogeberg

I hear the clamoring for schools to reopen, even as the COVID-19 positivity rate remains high.
This shows utter disregard for the health of school staff and their families.
The simple solution is to continue schools in virtual mode until school staff has the opportunity to get vaccinated. Schools can acquire the vaccine, and school nurses can administer it to staff in their schools. The sooner school districts facilitate staff vaccinations, the sooner schools can open safely.
Patricia S. Rogeberg, Madison