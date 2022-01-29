VA staff provides excellent care -- Tyson Hall

I have been going to Veterans Hospital in Madison for more than a decade now. During this entire time, the care has been nothing but top-notch, from the routine to the unexpected.
Not too long ago it was popular to bash the care provided at the Veteran Affairs hospital and to question its competency. I can assure you there is nothing to question with the quality of care the VA provides.
I recently had an unexpected emergency surgery for the removal of my appendix. The team of professionals that provided my care was amazing. That includes Travis, the nurse in the emergency room who gave me my IV. It includes Hani, the surgeon on call that day, and all the nurses on the seventh floor. I know many more were involved from the triage to the CT scan and the anesthesia team. I apologize for forgetting your names.
Thank you to all the professionals at the VA and, please, everyone, get your COVID shots. It is simply the right thing do to.
Tyson Hall, Middleton