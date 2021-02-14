VA deserves credit for vaccine rollout -- Jerome Jones

Kudos to the leadership and staff of Veterans Hospital for its aggressive and efficient roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations for thousands of Wisconsin veterans.
First, the hospital conducted an informational webinar that discussed COVID-19 and outlined its program for shots. Then veterans were offered an online website where they could indicate their willingness to get the vaccine. Next, a personal phone call offered vets an opportunity to schedule the shots.
In a protected section at the hospital, they were very well organized to deliver the shots and put the vaccine in vet’s arms. I received my second shot last week from a welcoming and professional staff.
Thanks to all who made this process work so well.
Brig. Gen. Jerome Jones, Madison, U.S. Air Force, retired