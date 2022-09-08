 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

UW's stellar nurses need a union now -- Sam Breidenbach

Twenty years ago I was diagnosed with stage four melanoma. My oncology team at UW Health was professional, compassionate and dedicated. My oncology nurse, in particular, guided me through my journey with skill, grace and kindness.

I recently learned that she retired from UW Health due in part to the deteriorating working conditions there. Staffing shortages created unrealistic workplace demands. I hear the same concerns from countless friends and neighbors who work or have worked at UW Hospital. Patient care suffers in an environment like this and so does UW Health’s stellar reputation.

The solution is to offer nurses a seat at the table to collectively negotiate safer working conditions with the UW Board through union representation. I literally owe my life to my oncology team. Today I would have to think twice about choosing UW Health knowing that my care might be compromised. Our lives depend on these professionals who are currently being stretched to their physical, mental and emotional limits.

Please support the well being of your employees, community and patients by recognizing the nurses’ union now.

Sam Breidenbach, Madison

