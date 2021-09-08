 Skip to main content
UW's offense is too predictable -- Michael Wissen
UW's offense is too predictable -- Michael Wissen

It's the same old offense. Remember when former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was criticized for his stale offense, where the defensive backs ran our pass patterns better than our receivers. It is happening now at Wisconsin.

Let’s see -- who are we we going to throw the ball to in the red zone? Our tight end -- most likely. The coaches need to have more creative plays and pass patterns. They say that the backs can catch the ball, so use them. Have the Badgers coaches looked at the teams (and their offenses) that make the four-team playoff? Passing on obvious passing downs puts a target on our quarterback. 

Don’t waste a great defense on a predictable offense.

Michael Wissen, Madison

