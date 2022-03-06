UW wrong to bar press from forum -- Paula Dent

I read with interest the Feb. 26 Wisconsin State Journal article "Reporters barred from UW candidate forum."
"Your attendance is in conflict with UW policy 6001, which does not permit political events with the purpose of facilitating engagement of students and faculty with politicians or candidates being open to the public." This was UW student event manager Micah Orange attempting to justify barring the press from this event featuring Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate. His words constitute bureaucratic gobbledygook.
Tyler Katzenberger, a reporter for the student newspaper The Daily Cardinal who was allowed in, has gone on record describing the forum as "definitely more relaxed" for students.
I sincerely hope the little dears find a "more relaxed" planet when they graduate.
Paula Dent, Madison