UW won't be same with social distance -- Carey Fleischmann

Will freshmen register for UW-Madison in the fall of 2020?

The freshman class in 2019 numbered more than 7,500 students, and almost half of them were out-of-state students paying nearly $38,000 in tuition and fees, not to mention books and living expenses.

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross has stated that the fall session won't be normal, and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says large lectures won't happen. This implies that campus libraries, study lounges, the Memorial Union and Terrace could have number limits, which could produce lines for entry. It also implies that normal entertainment and events might not happen.

If this is true, I predict many out-of-state students will not register, so the freshman class may be much smaller with more local students. This is not the experience that UW-Madison freshmen should have.

Students come to UW-Madison for the opposite of social distancing -- they meet people from all over the country and the world. They socialize and study together. UW should consider greatly reducing tuition for all freshmen, cancelling the freshman class, or let college go back to being normal, hopefully with testing available.

Carey Fleischmann, Middleton