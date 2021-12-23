UW women's sports are inspiring -- Daniel Grant

I want to congratulate the amazing Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball team on their fantastic national championship run.
Madison is privileged to have such dedicated, joyful, team-oriented and successful women's athletic teams. From a Sweet 16 team in the recent NCAA women's soccer tournament to reigning national championship teams in both women's hockey and volleyball, these athletic and motivated young women are something this community should be proud of.
I'm also pleased to see better media coverage of these deserving teams. Thanks to all of our astounding UW women athletes for the inspiration they provide.
Daniel Grant, Middleton