UW women's hockey makes state proud -- Kathy Grant

Wow!
I have been a Packers and Badgers football fan all of my life, but I have never been more impressed with a sports team than I am with the Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Coming recently from their 13th trip to the Frozen Four and now to win the NCAA championship game for the sixth time, these remarkable young women played with more heart, skill, tenacity and fight than I have ever witnessed. I want them to know that thousands of us watched or listened to every game that brought them to this place.
Congratulations to the team and to the unmatchable Mark Johnson and his coaching staff for this victory and place in UW sports history. And thank you for being a light and immeasurable source of pride for Wisconsin.
Kathy Grant, Waunakee