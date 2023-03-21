Once again, congratulations to the amazing Badgers women’s hockey team and their coach Mark Johnson on the seventh national championship.
This team played through significant adversity, including a season-ending injury to one of its key players and an extended losing streak. But the players evinced perseverance, determination, confidence in themselves and their teammates. They were a joy for playing the game in a way unmatched by other teams in the sport. In short, they are champions because they embody all of the selfless yet competitive characteristics that puts the team ahead of the individual, raising up all of them.
Madison and the state of Wisconsin are privileged to have these spectacular athletes and other women’s athletic teams setting a high standard for those who will come after them while honoring the tradition and example of those who came before.
I look forward to future successful Badgers women's athletic teams across a variety of sports, including volleyball, soccer, softball and basketball. Go Badgers!
Daniel Grant, Middleton