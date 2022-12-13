UW women athletes make state proud -- Daniel Grant

I want to applaud the UW-Madison's women athletes for a phenomenal 2022. While concurrently celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, UW women athletes continue to make strides in a number of sports.

Softball advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA playoffs. Volleyball, behind a stellar senior class of Danielle Hart, Shanel Bramschreiber, Liz Gregorski and Anna MacDonald, got back to an Elite Eight berth following a national championship despite significant graduation departures. The future is bright with much of the team expected to return.

Women's hockey is playing at a high level and hopefully another Frozen Four berth is in the future. Women's soccer, led by the amazing Emma Jaskaniec, played a strong season. Women's basketball continues to improve.

Here's to all UW women athletes for their amazing successes in 2022 and anticipating another 50 years of continued excellence into the future. And here's to UW-Madison for the continued support for those competitors.

Daniel Grant, Middleton

The Mendota Marsh collection