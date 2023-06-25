I'm sure many readers reacted with disbelief to the decision of UW-Madison's Music School to axe the Choral Union, the 130-year-old partnership of students, alumni and community members, ostensibly to maximize "opportunities for UW students."
It's amazing how quickly UW-Madison administrators wrap themselves in the mantle of the Wisconsin Idea when circumstances suit them (i.e., when funding is threatened) but have no hesitation in discarding a program that perfectly exemplifies that idea. This decision demonstrates once again that UW-Madison, despite its pious pronouncements about serving all the citizens of the state, is in fact elitist and short-sighted.
I graduated from UW-Madison (twice) but long ago stopped supporting it financially precisely because of its habit of arrogance and hypocrisy, once again blatantly on display in its treatment of the Choral Union.
Gary L. Kriewald, Madison