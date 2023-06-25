I'm sure many readers reacted with disbelief to the decision of UW-Madison's Music School to axe the Choral Union, the 130-year-old partnership of students, alumni and community members, ostensibly to maximize "opportunities for UW students."

It's amazing how quickly UW-Madison administrators wrap themselves in the mantle of the Wisconsin Idea when circumstances suit them (i.e., when funding is threatened) but have no hesitation in discarding a program that perfectly exemplifies that idea. This decision demonstrates once again that UW-Madison, despite its pious pronouncements about serving all the citizens of the state, is in fact elitist and short-sighted.