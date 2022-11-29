UW wasn't loyal to coach Leonhard -- Kevin Ewert

I am extremely disappointed with the Badgers not giving Jim Leonhard the opportunity he deserves to be Wisconsin's head football coach.

Leonhard has shown great loyalty to the Wisconsin program, turning down other NFL and college coaching opportunities, anticipating taking over the Wisconsin program one day. That opportunity came up sooner than expected with the firing of Paul Chryst.

UW did not reciprocate the loyalty it was given, and it doesn't deserve a great coach such as Leonhard.

The whole state of Wisconsin loves coach Leonhard. His whole football life is the ultimate underdog story. He deserved a shot at this job, just as Chryst did.

I look forward to seeing where coach Leonhard goes, and I will be rooting for him all the way.

New head coach Luke Fickell better win right away or a lot of fans will be angry. We would have more patience with one of our own homegrown Wisconsin boys.

Kevin Ewert, Janesville