UW System president search was flawed -- George Savage

As an emeritus faculty member at UW-Whitewater, I was shocked (but shouldn’t have been) by the University of Wisconsin System’s process of hiring a new president.

For starters, how can there be a legitimate search when only one finalist is named? Having participated in dozens of faculty searches at UW-Whitewater, I can state unequivocally that a search with a single announced candidate was a “failed search.” Why does the UW System get to operate by its own, much laxer rules? I am reminded of the ruling class in Orwell’s 1984 that operates in a world set apart from the rest of society.

Second, why pay $200,000 to a search firm for such an embarrassingly bad search? Beleaguered campuses could have used this money.

Third, how can a search be legitimate when some of the major stakeholders --staff and faculty -- were not included in the search committee?

Finally, why would the committee choose a finalist who has already had two  no-confidence votes passed against him? Is he really just being hired -- at an exorbitant salary -- to slash and burn our Wisconsin institutions of higher education?

George Savage, Madison

