UW System president search was flawed -- George Savage

As an emeritus faculty member at UW-Whitewater, I was shocked (but shouldn’t have been) by the University of Wisconsin System’s process of hiring a new president.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

For starters, how can there be a legitimate search when only one finalist is named? Having participated in dozens of faculty searches at UW-Whitewater, I can state unequivocally that a search with a single announced candidate was a “failed search.” Why does the UW System get to operate by its own, much laxer rules? I am reminded of the ruling class in Orwell’s 1984 that operates in a world set apart from the rest of society.

Second, why pay $200,000 to a search firm for such an embarrassingly bad search? Beleaguered campuses could have used this money.

Third, how can a search be legitimate when some of the major stakeholders --staff and faculty -- were not included in the search committee?

Finally, why would the committee choose a finalist who has already had two no-confidence votes passed against him? Is he really just being hired -- at an exorbitant salary -- to slash and burn our Wisconsin institutions of higher education?

George Savage, Madison