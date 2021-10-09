UW System is a vital state asset -- Kevin Boatright

It was my privilege to work for 15 years in the University of Wisconsin System, first at UW-Platteville and later in Madison with the UW System administration from 1987 until 2002.
I’m reminded that Oct. 12 marks the 50th anniversary of the day the UW System merger law took effect. I hope that date does not pass unnoted or unappreciated in Wisconsin. I also hope it moves policymakers and voters, alumni and donors, faculty and staff, students and their families, and all other stakeholders to recognize that the UW System is too great an asset -- too rich a blessing -- for the state to neglect or risk losing.
Kevin Boatright, Lawrence, Kansas