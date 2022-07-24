UW students show their kindness -- Linda Johnson

I recently experienced the fortunate happenstance to cross paths with several college students on the path to Picnic Point on the UW-Madison campus.

As an older active woman walking the path with my husband, I fell. Not only was there a physicians assistant who had been traveling through Madison with his family immediately checking on me, but several other young male students jogging through the trail also stopped to offer aid and support.

Two students, Connor and Brandon, literally picked me up out of the gravel and gently put me on a bench while waiting for an ambulance, acting like the concerned and caring young men they evidently are. I had fractured my hip in the fall and had surgery within hours. But thanks to these young men and others, I had the best immediate care available.

Of course, I was supremely lucky. The bigger story really is that Dane County and the UW-Madison breed a caring community that is very willing to stop and get involved when they see a need and lend a hand. We are very lucky to live among them.

Linda Johnson, Waunakee