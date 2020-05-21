UW students should stay safely apart -- Nancy Vedder-Shults

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Dean of Student's mission statement reads “to support student success, we create a culture of caring on campus.”

This UW-Madison office does not seem to be succeeding with its goal, according to the photo I saw in the Wisconsin State Journal on Thursday morning. There appeared to be little or no social distancing at Alumni Park, meaning that the students there were uncaring about the increase of COVID-19 that will happen as a result of their closeness.

I’m a 73-year-old alum of UW, and I would expect better from UW grads and undergrads as well as from the Dean of Students in guiding them to a culture of caring. Some of them may die as a result of this behavior, but it’s more likely that my age-mates will fall to COVID-19 in the aftermath of its increase. A culture of caring includes all generations.

Nancy Vedder-Shults, Madison