UW students could use a snow day -- Natalie Unger

I knew UW-Madison's reputation before I even applied: It almost never gives snow days. And that is not just a myth. According to the Wisconsin Alumni Association, the university has had only eight snow days in the last 50 years.

I knew what I was getting myself into coming here from out of state. I knew chances were I will not see a single snow day as a student. But after a possibility of closure on Feb. 22, I started getting my hopes up. When the school did not outright cancel, I realized something: The UW-Madison community would greatly benefit from an occasional snow day.

More than just safety (which is still important), college students have had a tumultuous two years amid the pandemic and could use the relief of a snow day when conditions are snowy and icy. Snow days provide momentary freedom from responsibilities and allow for some well-deserved free time. We have rarely had days off (and got no spring break last year).

The onslaught of work we students have on our plate could be mitigated by a good old-fashioned snow day.

Natalie Unger, Madison

