UW speech survey was truly troubling -- Joan Ellis Beglinger

Every citizen should be alarmed to learn from a recent survey that more than half of UW-Madison undergraduates believe the government should punish or restrict some speech.
The single thread of encouragement in the report was those who recognized this as a failure to teach the importance of the First Amendment.
The suggestion that a course on the First Amendment could be a required remedy seems laughable, given my experience as someone who audits classes at UW.
Who would teach it? The professors are leading the charge on this intolerance. After three courses, I was done with what passes for education. The pressure to conform was palpable.
One professor proudly told the class her adopted Chinese daughter is gay and that the only thing she could do to elicit her wrath would be vote for a conservative. Another professor focused exclusively on racial and gender injustice as our history. Her online ratings by students complained of her liberalism, but the power of the grade kept students in check.
Education is high on our list of systemic failures. Being free to speak one’s mind is one of our most fundamental values. Speech with which we adamantly disagree must be most ardently defended.