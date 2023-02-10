The University of Wisconsin System's free speech survey results should come as no surprise. The fact students aren't comfortable speaking candidly is just how the rest of the world operates.

In every environment I have ever been in -- work, school, church, boards, committees and more -- people are not comfortable speaking candidly. This is true even if that means problems go unidentified or unresolved. It's something that I have found super frustrating because it affects productivity and positive change.