UW should work with tech colleges -- Margaret Kolbek

As a former technical college instructor and wife of a 30-plus-year University of Wisconsin System branch campus instructor, I've had a long affiliation with both systems. Our three children attended the two-year UW System campus in our county.
I believe the merging of these systems might be a very good idea for both students and citizens of Wisconsin. For students, a merger would mean a well-rounded education, allowing techies to get some liberal arts requirements and electives leading to well-informed citizenship. And for science and arts majors, students would be able to take classes in areas such as CAD and accounting to explore vocation choices. There would no longer be tech college graduates who want to go on for bachelor degrees who don't have their general education courses accepted toward the degree.
For the citizenry, we would not have duplication of courses taught on neighboring campuses. While teaching, I had students who had never read a book (probably more common now) and students who graduated and wanted to go on in engineering, nursing or accounting -- only to find they needed a whole semester of requirements.
I believe that MATC and UW-Madison have cooperated and set the stage for an integrated system. I believe that system should be pursued throughout the state for the benefit of students and citizens.
Margaret Kolbek, Cumberland