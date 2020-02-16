UW should rehire coach Helland -- Richard Seaman

From everything I have read and heard, Erik Helland is a fine man. The strength coach for the Wisconsin Badgers basketball program who resigned under fire recently should be reinstated and welcomed back.
Martin Luther King had a dream that one day his children would be judged in the United States not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Coach Helland also should be judged solely by the content of his character.
He should not be judged by his use in a comfortable, conversational setting of a repugnant racist term as he quoted a professional basketball player while telling a story he was asked about.
I believe Helland is a man of clean heart and strong character who is admired by the UW basketball players and their parents. He has shown deep remorse for use of the repugnant term. He deserves his job back.
Richard Seaman, Madison