The arrest of Brandon A. Thompson as the key suspect in the recent brutal attack on a young, female UW-Madison student raises a critical need. All incoming UW students should take a brief training program in the basics of assault awareness and prevention.

In Chicago, I assisted in doing very short workshops that were not in any way formal martial arts training. They were about two things only: implementing a level of awareness to help avoid possibly dangerous scenarios, and learning a few simple techniques that can be replicated over and over until they are automatic in response to an assault.

This training was very limited in scope. It isn't possible to demonstrate techniques for subduing an attacker, for instance, without more formal and lengthy martial and tactical training. But this kind of a short program can teach ways to lower the potential of an assault in the first place, and how to escape to a place of safety to get help in the event of an assault.

At a minimum, UW should implement such training. It isn't costly, takes little time or resources and could help prevent such tragedies as witnessed here.

Paul Smith, Madison