UW should be able pay athletes -- Christopher Kox

After viewing a "60 Minutes" report on the cuts in athletic programs in neighboring Minnesota, I checked UW-Madison to note that thus far we are not cutting programs in response to severely decreased revenue.

I applaud UW athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank for doing this and encourage them to continue doing everything to maintain the athletic programs we have and of which we are so proud.

An earlier comment by Chancellor Blank, however, is worth noting. The chancellor stated that if it became necessary to start paying athletes, this would greatly hinder the university’s ability to field teams. This may be so.

Let’s think about treating athletes just as student workers in other areas of the university, such as library, dorm and cafeteria workers. Generally, students are permitted to work on college campuses for about 15-20 hours per week. If 900 athletes were paid 20 hours a week for 15 weeks at $15/hour -- that would be about $4 million per semester. And since all athletes would gain the same compensation, it is the most equitable and ethical approach.

Between general funds, financial aid and athletic department money, this is within reach.