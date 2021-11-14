UW-Richland is key to area's success -- Dorothy Thompson

UW-Richland is an economic asset, in addition to a cultural and educational resource for the region. Recent changes have imperiled that, as leaders put politics ahead of the communities they are supposed to serve.
Wisconsin’s government under former Gov. Scott Walker undermined higher education in the state. While Madison may have been the main target, harm was most acute at the other end of the spectrum -- smaller campuses.
According to a recent State Journal article, just 2.1% of the UW budget supported all 13 of the UW Colleges campuses. A tiny fraction of that already small fraction supports UW-Richland. Cuts and restructuring have cost Richland County and the region substantially.
They chose to eliminate vital campus people and programs and cut, consolidate or eliminate positions serving students and the community. What results would you expect?
This hurts the county and region economically. Young people and unemployed or underemployed professionals leave. Fewer come to begin with. It should not be a surprise that the 2020 census showed Richland County with the greatest percentage population loss of any Wisconsin county. This hurts local businesses and tax collections.