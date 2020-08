UW reopening isn't responsible -- Joan Downs

I concur with the letter from local officials who believe it is dangerous to reopen UW-Madison at this critical point in a pandemic.

UW-Madison is asking its students to exercise “personal responsibility” when the university is acting irresponsibly itself by reopening. UW-Madison's reopening plan has the incredible misnomer of “Smart Restart.” It is anything but smart since it could easily lead to more cases of a potentially lethal disease, not only on campus but in the community as well.

UW-Madison should learn from the University of North Carolina, whose unsurprising outbreak of COVID-19 forced it to close shortly after opening. According to a story in its school newspaper, headlined with an apt expletive, the decision to shut down was not an unforeseen one.

There are vast numbers of such cautionary tales across the country. Why not heed these warnings, rather than put the campus and the community at risk of a potentially fatal disease?