UW president must value liberal arts -- George Savage

I was happy to read in the Jan. 15 State Journal article "Search yields 2 finalists” that the number of finalists has increased in the second University of Wisconsin System presidential search -- from one to two.

UW System names 2 finalists in presidential search The UW Board of Regents will choose between a Milwaukee law firm CEO and one of its own chancellors to be the next president of the UW System.

By default, though, there is really only one finalist. The candidates may have the brilliance of Einstein and the heart of Gandhi, but only one has actual experience being an administrator in higher education. With 44 applications for the position, I find that both surprising and alarming.

The qualified candidate may be excellent, but I wish he had more of a record of supporting liberal education, which has been and should continue to be the unifying mission (along with the Wisconsin Idea) of the System.