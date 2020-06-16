UW president job isn't desirable now -- Warren J. Gordon

I suppose it should come as no surprise to us that the sole candidate to be president of the University of Wisconsin System has withdrawn his name from consideration. Like any good academic, it’s obvious he’s done his homework and had decided not to accept a publicly-funded job in a state with a struggling dairy industry, a declining manufacturing sector and a ballooning prison population.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Due to the faculty not being part of on the search committee, it’s clear he lacked the support of faculty, whose relationship with the administration was already strained by the ill-considered restructuring that UW System suffered in 2018, when it merged two- and four-year campuses.

His research also would have revealed that UW System has been chronically underfunded for years, resulting in a well-documented student loan debt crisis that burdens graduating seniors with thousands of dollars of student loan debt, which may take them decades to pay off. Add to this the uncertainty of how this pandemic will impact future enrollment levels, and it’s clear the incoming president’s core mission would involve cutting positions, eliminating programs and (possibly) closing campuses.