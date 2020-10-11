UW Police have earned confidence -- Sue Riseling

Black lives matter.
Policing and the criminal justice system in the United States need reform.
To me, both statements are factual. UW-Madison's student government, the Associated Students of Madison, voted recently that it has “no confidence” in UW-Madison Police, largely because the department assisted city of Madison police when requested. ASM’s vote is disappointing.
To resolve any problem, it must be acknowledged. Some police departments fail to recognize problems and therefore will not improve. UW-Madison Police embrace a culture of continuous improvement, acknowledging they need and are dedicated to improvement, change and growth.
UW-Madison Police have had cameras recording traffic stops for more than 20 years and body cameras for six. The organization tracks all traffic stop data and for years had a person of color review all stops for three-month period within those years to identify any concerns. UW-Madison Police training includes cultural awareness, de-escalation, how to communicate and how to deal with mental health issues, autism and delirium.
I have confidence UW-Madison Police will continue to improve. I lack confidence in ASM’s ability to differentiate between police organizations and recommend it stop lumping all police into one entity.
Sue Riseling, associate vice chancellor and UW chief of police, 1991-2016
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!