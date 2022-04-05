UW players should stay all four years -- Bill Walters

I love college basketball and have been a University of Wisconsin Badgers season ticketholder for over 30 years.
Every year I look forward to the freshman recruits in anticipation of following their development and integration into the existing team. Every year I expect this to be a four-year process. It used to be this way long ago. Recently, having deluded myself once again, I have been disappointed.
Jim Polzin's column on Thursday, "Ready or not, Davis made the right move," lays out a good case for Johnny Davis going pro. It gets no argument from me. We also have Ben Carlson entering the transfer portal, I presume for personal or playing time issues. Who's on the team in a given year has become a revolving door, more than ever.
I long for the good old days when a basketball recruit came to UW, stayed the full term, received a college degree and matured as a young adult. Call me old school.
Now it's all about money and getting "NBA ready." And if you are unhappy, you leave instead of working through things. Now I find myself not loving the game. I'm no longer excited, and I'm losing interest in being a season ticketholder.
Bill Walters, Fitchburg