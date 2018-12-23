I’d like to thank the State Journal for providing its readers with an excellent overview of the Apollo missions and accomplishments.
It was an exciting time for those of us who grew up spending our evenings scouring the heavens for Sputnik, Telstar and other satellites. I hope that some readers will also remember the University of Wisconsin’s involvement in the research that grew out of the Apollo program.
Two UW professors were key investigators who carried out research for NASA. Geology professor Eugene N. Cameron studied the mineral composition of the rocks to evaluate the conditions and processes of rock formation on the moon. Chemistry professor Larry A. Haskin was interested in the trace elements found in the rocks. Relative concentrations of these elements can provide information about the history of the rocks and the source materials from which they were made.
I was lucky enough to be a chemistry major at the time, and I worked with one of Haskin's graduate students, Ralph O. Allen, on the chemical analyses.
When the rocks from Apollo 11 arrived at UW, the departments of Chemistry and Geology set up a secure display and invited the public to view some of the samples and learn about the research.
Fifty years later, I am still amazed at the accomplishments of NASA’s Apollo program.
Michael R. Anderson, Madison