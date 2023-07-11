I was happy to hear that UW football coach Luke Fickell has chosen UW-Platteville to open football camp.

I took several trips to that campus to watch the 1985 Chicago Bears team practice at that facility. When watching their practice, you could basically stand near the sidelines and watch the 1985 Bears defense scrimmage against running back Walter Payton. The players and coaches were very accessible after the scrimmage.

I don't know if the UW football staff is aware of the great championship spirit that Mike Ditka and his championship-winning Bears put on that campus. It was enjoyable to watch the intense practices so close and watch these legendary football players perform.

I think it's a great move for the UW football team with Fickell and his staff. Carry on that championship attitude that the Bears forged in the 1980s.

Bruce Frey, Madison