Thousands of UW-Madison students this year will walk past the historic Abraham Lincoln statue on Bascom Hill in Madison. While many know Lincoln as the "Great Emancipator," few know him as the mass executioner of 38 Dakota men.
The university placed a plaque near the statue of Lincoln to honor the Ho-Chunk heritage of the land. But a second plaque must be made in the words and language of the Ho-Chunk, the close relatives of the Dakota and indigenous people of Madison, to sustain their story and culture.
The original plaque does not adequately speak on behalf of the Ho-Chunk. A recent article in the weekly Isthmus newspaper "This Land is their Land," about Ho-Chunk sites on the UW-Madison campus, quoted Ho-Chunk public relation director Forrest Funmaker's thoughts on the plaque: “Some of the words in there, I think need to be questioned. Is it from a Ho-Chunk point of view?"
Rather than employing the dampened language of the university, a new plaque must be written in the voice of the Ho-Chunk themselves, the ones who can truly speak to the atrocity as it relates to their heritage.
While the university has much work to do in sustaining the well-being of the Ho-Chunk Nation, creating a second plaque is the first, crucial step. This is their land after all.
Evan Salentine, Madison
(Editors Note: The original version of this letter misstated the location and content of the plaque.)