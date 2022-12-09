UW needs more dorms for students -- Bill Owen

We have a granddaughter who is a freshman at UW-Madison this year.

Within the last month or so, she was told she would have little chance of getting a dorm room for the 2023-2024 academic year. Dorm rooms are apparently needed for an ever-increasing number of incoming freshmen.

UW-Madison has a record number of freshman this year. As if being a freshman at UW-Madison is not enough to worry about, she now has the daunting task of finding a place to live next year.

We have been with her as she tries to find a place in an already tight housing market. Rental rates are already high this year. Rental managers even told us they are all fully aware of the market and will raise rates for next year.

I guess the almighty dollar is more of a priority than other student considerations at this institute of higher learning.

Bill Owen, Verona