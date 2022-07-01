 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

UW must update patient visitor rules -- Amanda Noles

My daughter is having a spinal fusion for scoliosis this week at UW Hospital. She will have a hospital stay of three to four days following her six- to eight-hour surgery. She has a father, step-father and mother (me) who are all her parents.

Current COVID policy is bad for her mental health because she is restricted to two parents per day supporting her in the hospital. These unnecessary restrictions are putting undue stress and burden on families.

I have spoken to her care team who have said they cannot make an exception, except in the case of end-of-life care. So my daughter needs to be near death to have the support of all her parents. Ridiculous.

Even the prestigious Mayo Clinic Hospital is allowing five support people per patient. I know I am not the only blended family who is being denied access to their child in the name of COVID. I beg you to open the hospital back up for the sake of your patients and their families. It's time for UW Health to put families first.

Amanda Noles, Madison

