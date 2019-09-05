The State Journal's August 31 article, “White coats mark special entry", noted that 71% of the class at the UW School of Medicine hailed from Wisconsin.
If the administration of UW-Madison cared about meeting the state’s medical workforce needs, the percentage would have been over 90%. Aside from federally funded M.D./Ph.D. candidates, the UW School of Medicine should stop admitting nonresidents. Severe limits on nonresidents are a common practice at many state medical schools.
Since 2004, the Wisconsin Hospital Association has rung alarm bells concerning Wisconsin’s physician shortage. Based on our share of the U.S. population, Wisconsin is about 100 medical school seats short. In the fall of 2018, 37% of the total first-year medical school seats at UW and the Medical College of Wisconsin were filled by nonresidents. Including osteopathic medical students, around 190 bright young people left the state in the fall of 2018 to go to medical school.
The result in Wisconsin of this misfeasance is physician shortages in rural areas, some of the highest physician salaries in the country and the highest physician charges in the Midwest.
John Gillis, Maple Bluff