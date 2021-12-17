 Skip to main content

UW must enforce its mask mandate -- David Taylor
UW must enforce its mask mandate -- David Taylor

I have been extremely disappointed in how the UW Athletic Department has responded to and enforced Dane County's and the university’s own indoor mask mandate.

As a season ticket holder for UW volleyball, I can tell you that (at least where I sit in the upper deck of the Field House) it is not unusual to see a third of the spectators wearing “chin diapers” and simply flaunting the masking requirement.

I know UW is aware of this but has done virtually nothing to enforce its own masking requirement. 

David Taylor, Verona

