UW must enforce its mask mandate -- David Taylor

I have been extremely disappointed in how the UW Athletic Department has responded to and enforced Dane County's and the university’s own indoor mask mandate.
As a season ticket holder for UW volleyball, I can tell you that (at least where I sit in the upper deck of the Field House) it is not unusual to see a third of the spectators wearing “chin diapers” and simply flaunting the masking requirement.
I know UW is aware of this but has done virtually nothing to enforce its own masking requirement.
David Taylor, Verona