UW-Madison put region in danger -- Margo Redmond
What was the UW-Madison administration thinking when they invited students from all over the country (and world) to come to Madison for a mix of in-class and online courses?

Were they thinking about the ample experience of other universities that had already opened -- and in short order developed lots of COVID-19 cases? If they had thought about it, they could have predicted that some students would party with wild abandon in large unprotected groups outside of class.

But it is hard to get full tuition for all online classes from remote locations. It is easier to unleash a plague on the city in which you are situated. Dane County had relatively low levels of daily COVID-19 cases (between 20 and 60 cases a day) before classes began. A week after classes started, Dane County was seeing hundreds of cases a day.

We will not soon forget the priority of UW-Madison: Its life over ours.

Margo Redmond, Madison

