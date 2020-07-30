You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-Madison can't open safely this fall -- Terry Ross
0 comments

UW-Madison can't open safely this fall -- Terry Ross

  • 0

How can UW-Madison open safely at this point. I mean, really.

It just isn’t possible given the numbers and what we know about student behavior.

We’ve heard from official UW administrators and some faculty, but who is talking to staff? Do we know how staff feel about it?

I have skin in this game. My adult child works as a staff member on campus. She applauds her colleagues for the thoughtful work they have put into making their unit safe. But there is no safety at large, and that is what matters.

(By the way, the university staff union is missed. Badly.)

The entire University of Wisconsin System should stay virtual until it can open safely for real.

Terry Ross, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics